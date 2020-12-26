Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports NASDAQ:HX, NASDAQ:JRJC, NYSE:VHC, NYSE:IHT

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
62

HEXINDAI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HX)

HOW HAS HEXINDAI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai’s stock was trading at $0.3663 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HX stock has increased by 530.6% and is now trading at $2.31.

CHINA FINANCE ONLINE (NASDAQ:JRJC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $9.75 million during the quarter. China Finance Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CHINA FINANCE ONLINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online’s stock was trading at $5.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JRJC shares have increased by 39.8% and is now trading at $8.29.

VIRNETX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VHC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIRNETX? (NYSE:VHC)

Wall Street analysts have given VirnetX a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but VirnetX wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

(NYSE:IHT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST? (NYSE:IHT)

Wall Street analysts have given InnSuites Hospitality Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but InnSuites Hospitality Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR