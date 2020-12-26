CALAVO GROWERS (NASDAQ:CVGW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 20th, 2020. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Its revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Calavo Growers has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year. Calavo Growers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALAVO GROWERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers’ stock was trading at $53.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVGW stock has increased by 30.7% and is now trading at $69.30.

PAYCHEX (NASDAQ:PAYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex last issued its earnings results on December 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Paychex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAYCHEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex’s stock was trading at $74.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PAYX shares have increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $94.71.

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL BLUE GROUP? (NYSE:GB)

Wall Street analysts have given Global Blue Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Global Blue Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

UTSTARCOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UTSI)

HOW HAS UTSTARCOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom’s stock was trading at $2.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UTSI stock has decreased by 45.4% and is now trading at $1.31.