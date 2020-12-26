HEICO (NYSE:HEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO last released its quarterly earnings results on December 20th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HEICO has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.3. HEICO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEICO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO’s stock was trading at $90.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HEI stock has increased by 45.7% and is now trading at $131.20.

OPTICAL CABLE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OCC)

HOW HAS OPTICAL CABLE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable’s stock was trading at $2.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OCC stock has decreased by 5.8% and is now trading at $2.78.

KBS FASHION GROUP (NASDAQ:KBSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. KBS Fashion Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KBS FASHION GROUP? (NASDAQ:KBSF)

CADIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDZI)

HOW HAS CADIZ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz’s stock was trading at $10.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDZI shares have increased by 2.3% and is now trading at $10.41.