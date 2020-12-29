Earnings results for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 319.78%. The high price target for ATNM is $65.00 and the low price target for ATNM is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Actinium Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Actinium Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Actinium Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.01) to ($1.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 10.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

