Earnings results for AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

There is not enough analysis data for AMTD International.

Dividend Strength: AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International does not currently pay a dividend. AMTD International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

In the past three months, AMTD International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of AMTD International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB



AMTD International has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

