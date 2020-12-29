Earnings results for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

There is not enough analysis data for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Dividend Strength: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

In the past three months, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT



The P/E ratio of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 2.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 2.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.27. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 66.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

