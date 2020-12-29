Earnings results for China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.62.

Analyst Opinion on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

There is not enough analysis data for China Green Agriculture.

Dividend Strength: China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture does not currently pay a dividend. China Green Agriculture does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

In the past three months, China Green Agriculture insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.30% of the stock of China Green Agriculture is held by insiders. Only 0.82% of the stock of China Green Agriculture is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA



China Green Agriculture has a P/B Ratio of 0.06. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

