Earnings results for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

There is not enough analysis data for MV Oil Trust.

Dividend Strength: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MV Oil Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

In the past three months, MV Oil Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.92% of the stock of MV Oil Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO



The P/E ratio of MV Oil Trust is 3.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of MV Oil Trust is 3.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.27.

