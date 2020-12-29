Earnings results for NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NantKwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.04%. The high price target for NK is $18.00 and the low price target for NK is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NantKwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, NantKwest has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $14.40. NantKwest has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest does not currently pay a dividend. NantKwest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

In the past three months, NantKwest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,807,771.00 in company stock. 72.08% of the stock of NantKwest is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.22% of the stock of NantKwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK



Earnings for NantKwest are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of NantKwest is -20.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NantKwest is -20.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NantKwest has a P/B Ratio of 11.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here