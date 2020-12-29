Earnings results for National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

There is not enough analysis data for National.

Dividend Strength: National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National does not currently pay a dividend. National does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

In the past three months, National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $811,561.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of National is held by insiders. 57.80% of the stock of National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National (NASDAQ:NHLD



The P/E ratio of National is -11.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of National is -11.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here