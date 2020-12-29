Earnings results for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextDecade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.12%. The high price target for NEXT is $2.50 and the low price target for NEXT is $2.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NextDecade has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, NextDecade has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $2.21. NextDecade has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade does not currently pay a dividend. NextDecade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

In the past three months, NextDecade insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of NextDecade is held by insiders. 76.40% of the stock of NextDecade is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT



Earnings for NextDecade are expected to remain at ($0.28) per share in the coming year. NextDecade has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

