Earnings results for Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weidai in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Weidai.

Dividend Strength: Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai does not currently pay a dividend. Weidai does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

In the past three months, Weidai insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Weidai is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Weidai (NYSE:WEI



Earnings for Weidai are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Weidai is 2.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of Weidai is 2.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.82. Weidai has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

