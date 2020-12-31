Earnings results for Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/31/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Analyst Opinion on Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 170.27%. The high price target for CYTH is $12.00 and the low price target for CYTH is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cyclo Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Cyclo Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 170.3% from its current price of $4.44. Cyclo Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cyclo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

In the past three months, Cyclo Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $139,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 31.88% of the stock of Cyclo Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 0.02% of the stock of Cyclo Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH



Cyclo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here