Earnings results for Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/31/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denbury in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.64%. The high price target for DEN is $33.00 and the low price target for DEN is $33.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury does not currently pay a dividend. Denbury does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

In the past three months, Denbury insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,163,157.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Denbury is held by insiders. Only 29.00% of the stock of Denbury is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Denbury (NYSE:DEN



Earnings for Denbury are expected to grow by 21.70% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Denbury is 38.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.39. The P/E ratio of Denbury is 38.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.13. Denbury has a P/B Ratio of 8.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

