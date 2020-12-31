Earnings results for Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/31/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Flanigan’s Enterprises.

Dividend Strength: Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flanigan’s Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL)

In the past three months, Flanigan’s Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.10% of the stock of Flanigan’s Enterprises is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.09% of the stock of Flanigan’s Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSE:BDL



The P/E ratio of Flanigan’s Enterprises is 22.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.39. The P/E ratio of Flanigan’s Enterprises is 22.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.01. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

