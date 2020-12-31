Earnings results for InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/31/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-8.71.

Analyst Opinion on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for InVivo Therapeutics.

Dividend Strength: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. InVivo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

In the past three months, InVivo Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of InVivo Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 0.92% of the stock of InVivo Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV



InVivo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.08. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

