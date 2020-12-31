Earnings results for NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/31/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for NuZee.

Dividend Strength: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee does not currently pay a dividend. NuZee does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

In the past three months, NuZee insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.02% of the stock of NuZee is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.01% of the stock of NuZee is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE



NuZee has a P/B Ratio of 35.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

