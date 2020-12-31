Earnings results for SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/31/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SuperCom in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for SuperCom.

Dividend Strength: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom does not currently pay a dividend. SuperCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

In the past three months, SuperCom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.77% of the stock of SuperCom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB



SuperCom has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

