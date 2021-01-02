WEIDAI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WEI)

HOW HAS WEIDAI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai’s stock was trading at $1.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WEI stock has decreased by 8.9% and is now trading at $1.33.

ORGANOVO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ONVO)

HOW HAS ORGANOVO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo’s stock was trading at $5.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ONVO stock has increased by 136.5% and is now trading at $12.30.

SUPERCOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPCB)

HOW HAS SUPERCOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom’s stock was trading at $0.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPCB shares have increased by 110.2% and is now trading at $1.03.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNUS)

HOW HAS GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International’s stock was trading at $0.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNUS shares have increased by 475.0% and is now trading at $1.38.