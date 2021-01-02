ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:AVXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 27th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Anavex Life Sciences has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Anavex Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences’ stock was trading at $3.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVXL shares have increased by 62.7% and is now trading at $5.40.

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GSMG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP? (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Wall Street analysts have given Glory Star New Media Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Glory Star New Media Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ADIL)

HOW HAS ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADIL shares have increased by 25.9% and is now trading at $1.70.

EROS STX GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESGC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EROS STX GLOBAL? (NYSE:ESGC)

Wall Street analysts have given Eros STX Global a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Eros STX Global wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.