SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA last posted its earnings results on October 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business earned $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. Its revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SINA has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. SINA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA’s stock was trading at $31.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SINA stock has increased by 33.0% and is now trading at $42.38.

CLEVELAND BIOLABS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBLI)

HOW HAS CLEVELAND BIOLABS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs’ stock was trading at $3.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBLI stock has increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $3.45.

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAZR)

IS LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAZR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luminar Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luminar Technologies stock.

TRINITY PLACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TPHS)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRINITY PLACE? (NYSE:TPHS)

Wall Street analysts have given Trinity Place a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Trinity Place wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.