SECOO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SECO)

HOW HAS SECOO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo’s stock was trading at $5.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SECO stock has decreased by 56.5% and is now trading at $2.30.

REZOLUTE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HOW HAS REZOLUTE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute’s stock was trading at $0.0820 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RZLT shares have increased by 14,522.0% and is now trading at $11.99.

CEMTREX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CETX)

HOW HAS CEMTREX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex’s stock was trading at $0.8975 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CETX stock has increased by 50.4% and is now trading at $1.35.

CADIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDZI)

HOW HAS CADIZ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz’s stock was trading at $10.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDZI stock has increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $10.65.