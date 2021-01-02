AMTD INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HKIB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMTD INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:HKIB)

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES (NYSE:CVU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures last released its quarterly earnings results on September 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CPI AEROSTRUCTURES? (NYSE:CVU)

FISKER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FSR)

IS FISKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fisker in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fisker stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BHAT)

HOW HAS FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s stock was trading at $0.7908 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BHAT shares have increased by 12.5% and is now trading at $0.89.