NATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NHLD)

HOW HAS NATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National’s stock was trading at $2.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NHLD stock has increased by 48.5% and is now trading at $3.03.

FFBW EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FFBW)

HOW HAS FFBW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW’s stock was trading at $8.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFBW shares have increased by 11.7% and is now trading at $10.02.

TELIGENT (NASDAQ:TLGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 30th, 2020. The reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.61. Teligent has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Teligent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELIGENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent’s stock was trading at $3.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TLGT stock has decreased by 76.9% and is now trading at $0.75.

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRCH)

HOW HAS TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources’ stock was trading at $0.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRCH shares have increased by 55.6% and is now trading at $0.70.