China Green Agriculture’s stock was trading at $2.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CGA shares have increased by 75.6% and is now trading at $3.60.

Microbot Medical’s stock was trading at $6.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBOT stock has increased by 8.0% and is now trading at $6.89.

Carnival Co. & last issued its earnings results on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year.

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $21.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCL shares have decreased by 0.4% and is now trading at $21.66.

UTStarcom’s stock was trading at $2.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UTSI stock has decreased by 42.5% and is now trading at $1.38.