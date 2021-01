TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TCCO)

HOW HAS TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications’ stock was trading at $2.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCCO shares have increased by 82.4% and is now trading at $4.78.

AVALON GLOBOCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AVCO)

HOW HAS AVALON GLOBOCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare’s stock was trading at $1.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVCO shares have increased by 4.7% and is now trading at $1.12.

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NVIV)

HOW HAS INVIVO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVIV stock has decreased by 49.4% and is now trading at $0.81.

PIEDMONT LITHIUM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PLL)

HOW HAS PIEDMONT LITHIUM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium’s stock was trading at $6.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PLL shares have increased by 315.5% and is now trading at $26.55.