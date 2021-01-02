ELLOMAY CAPITAL (NYSE:ELLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital last issued its earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $2.50 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2.

NUZEE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NUZE)

TAYLOR DEVICES (NASDAQ:TAYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 25th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Taylor Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAYLOR DEVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices’ stock was trading at $9.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TAYD stock has increased by 16.2% and is now trading at $10.47.

TUSCAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:THCB)

