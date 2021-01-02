CHINA FINANCE ONLINE (NASDAQ:JRJC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online last issued its earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $9.75 million during the quarter. China Finance Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China Finance Online has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA FINANCE ONLINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online’s stock was trading at $5.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JRJC shares have increased by 34.7% and is now trading at $7.99.

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSTX)

IS F-STAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F-star Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” F-star Therapeutics stock.

LM FUNDING AMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LMFA)

HOW HAS LM FUNDING AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America’s stock was trading at $0.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LMFA shares have decreased by 4.3% and is now trading at $0.67.

HURCO COMPANIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HURC)

HOW HAS HURCO COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies’ stock was trading at $25.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HURC shares have increased by 19.8% and is now trading at $30.00.