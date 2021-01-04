Earnings results for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire is estimated to report earnings on 01/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

There is not enough analysis data for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Dividend Strength: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable does not currently pay a dividend. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

In the past three months, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable is held by insiders. Only 0.24% of the stock of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC



The P/E ratio of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable is -17.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

