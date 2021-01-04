Earnings results for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cal-Maine Foods has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Cal-Maine Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.20%. The high price target for CALM is $47.00 and the low price target for CALM is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cal-Maine Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, Cal-Maine Foods has a forecasted upside of 25.2% from its current price of $37.54. Cal-Maine Foods has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Cal-Maine Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

In the past three months, Cal-Maine Foods insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $76,560.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Cal-Maine Foods is held by insiders. 60.63% of the stock of Cal-Maine Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM



Earnings for Cal-Maine Foods are expected to grow by 75.29% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 41.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.31. The P/E ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 41.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.52. Cal-Maine Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

