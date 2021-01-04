Earnings results for Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

There is not enough analysis data for Clever Leaves.

Dividend Strength: Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves does not currently pay a dividend. Clever Leaves does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

In the past three months, Clever Leaves insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Clever Leaves is held by insiders. 91.12% of the stock of Clever Leaves is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR



Clever Leaves has a P/B Ratio of 28.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

