Earnings results for Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

There is not enough analysis data for Gridsum.

Dividend Strength: Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Gridsum does not currently pay a dividend. Gridsum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

In the past three months, Gridsum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.39% of the stock of Gridsum is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM



The P/E ratio of Gridsum is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

