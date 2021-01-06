Earnings results for Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Landec last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 11th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Landec has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. Landec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.49%. The high price target for LNDC is $15.00 and the low price target for LNDC is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Landec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.75, Landec has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $11.04. Landec has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec does not currently pay a dividend. Landec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

In the past three months, Landec insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $103,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.89% of the stock of Landec is held by insiders. 86.03% of the stock of Landec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC



Earnings for Landec are expected to grow by 370.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Landec is -7.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Landec is -7.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Landec has a PEG Ratio of 11.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landec has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

