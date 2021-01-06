Earnings results for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

MSC Industrial Direct last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company earned $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MSC Industrial Direct has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. MSC Industrial Direct has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSC Industrial Direct in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.86%. The high price target for MSM is $96.00 and the low price target for MSM is $70.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MSC Industrial Direct has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.14, MSC Industrial Direct has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $82.32. MSC Industrial Direct has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSC Industrial Direct has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 63.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSC Industrial Direct will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.24% next year. This indicates that MSC Industrial Direct will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

In the past three months, MSC Industrial Direct insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.75% of the stock of MSC Industrial Direct is held by insiders. 67.70% of the stock of MSC Industrial Direct is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM



Earnings for MSC Industrial Direct are expected to grow by 9.21% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $4.98 per share. The P/E ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 18.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of MSC Industrial Direct is 18.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here