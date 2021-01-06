Earnings results for Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Resources Connection last announced its earnings data on October 7th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company earned $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.67 million. Resources Connection has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Resources Connection has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resources Connection in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.64%. The high price target for RGP is $15.00 and the low price target for RGP is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Resources Connection.

Dividend Strength: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Resources Connection does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Resources Connection is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Resources Connection will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.64% next year. This indicates that Resources Connection will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

In the past three months, Resources Connection insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,779.00 in company stock. Only 8.97% of the stock of Resources Connection is held by insiders. 83.63% of the stock of Resources Connection is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP



Earnings for Resources Connection are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Resources Connection is 15.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Resources Connection is 15.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.42. Resources Connection has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

