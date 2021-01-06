Earnings results for Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Richardson Electronics last posted its earnings results on October 7th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Richardson Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Dividend Strength: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Richardson Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

In the past three months, Richardson Electronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.86% of the stock of Richardson Electronics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.53% of the stock of Richardson Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL



The P/E ratio of Richardson Electronics is -18.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Richardson Electronics is -18.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Richardson Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

