Earnings results for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

RPM International last released its quarterly earnings results on October 12th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. RPM International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPM International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.90%. The high price target for RPM is $109.00 and the low price target for RPM is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RPM International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.67, RPM International has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $89.08. RPM International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RPM International has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of RPM International is 49.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RPM International will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.70% next year. This indicates that RPM International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

In the past three months, RPM International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,030,484.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of RPM International is held by insiders. 77.78% of the stock of RPM International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RPM International (NYSE:RPM



Earnings for RPM International are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of RPM International is 30.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of RPM International is 30.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.89. RPM International has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RPM International has a P/B Ratio of 7.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

