Earnings results for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Saratoga Investment last released its earnings results on October 12th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The business earned $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Saratoga Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Saratoga Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.96%. The high price target for SAR is $27.00 and the low price target for SAR is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Saratoga Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.44, Saratoga Investment has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $20.62. Saratoga Investment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Saratoga Investment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Saratoga Investment is 65.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Saratoga Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.39% in the coming year. This indicates that Saratoga Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

In the past three months, Saratoga Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.70% of the stock of Saratoga Investment is held by insiders. Only 20.83% of the stock of Saratoga Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR



Earnings for Saratoga Investment are expected to decrease by -3.77% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Saratoga Investment is 5.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Saratoga Investment is 5.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. Saratoga Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

