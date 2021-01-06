Earnings results for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

The Greenbrier Companies last announced its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. Its revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Greenbrier Companies has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. The Greenbrier Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Greenbrier Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.01%. The high price target for GBX is $41.00 and the low price target for GBX is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Greenbrier Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, The Greenbrier Companies has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $35.96. The Greenbrier Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Greenbrier Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 51.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Greenbrier Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.45% next year. This indicates that The Greenbrier Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

In the past three months, The Greenbrier Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $644,843.00 in company stock. Only 2.74% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by insiders. 77.70% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX



Earnings for The Greenbrier Companies are expected to grow by 118.60% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 24.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 24.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 22.26. The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG Ratio of 6.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Greenbrier Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

