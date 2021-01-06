Earnings results for The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

The Simply Good Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Simply Good Foods has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.5. The Simply Good Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Simply Good Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.70%. The high price target for SMPL is $34.00 and the low price target for SMPL is $24.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Simply Good Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.13, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.80, The Simply Good Foods has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $30.45. The Simply Good Foods has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods does not currently pay a dividend. The Simply Good Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

In the past three months, The Simply Good Foods insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $37,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of The Simply Good Foods is held by insiders. 88.94% of the stock of The Simply Good Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL



Earnings for The Simply Good Foods are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of The Simply Good Foods is 101.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of The Simply Good Foods is 101.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.66. The Simply Good Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

