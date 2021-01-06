Earnings results for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Unifirst Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.52.

UniFirst last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. UniFirst has generated $8.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. UniFirst has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UniFirst in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.02%. The high price target for UNF is $206.00 and the low price target for UNF is $165.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

UniFirst has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $185.50, UniFirst has a forecasted downside of 12.0% from its current price of $210.85. UniFirst has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UniFirst has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UniFirst is 11.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UniFirst will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.56% next year. This indicates that UniFirst will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

In the past three months, UniFirst insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $423,063.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of UniFirst is held by insiders. 78.77% of the stock of UniFirst is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF



Earnings for UniFirst are expected to grow by 12.27% in the coming year, from $7.09 to $7.96 per share. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 26.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 26.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.41. UniFirst has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here