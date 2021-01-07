Earnings results for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35.

Accolade last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Accolade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Accolade has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Accolade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.74%. The high price target for ACCD is $59.00 and the low price target for ACCD is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Accolade has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.90, Accolade has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $44.05. Accolade has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade does not currently pay a dividend. Accolade does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

In the past three months, Accolade insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.74% of the stock of Accolade is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD



Earnings for Accolade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.75) per share.

More latest stories: here