Earnings results for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

AngioDynamics last announced its earnings results on October 4th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. AngioDynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AngioDynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.17%. The high price target for ANGO is $18.00 and the low price target for ANGO is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AngioDynamics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, AngioDynamics has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $16.19. AngioDynamics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics does not currently pay a dividend. AngioDynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

In the past three months, AngioDynamics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by insiders. 95.04% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO



Earnings for AngioDynamics are expected to grow by 1,100.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AngioDynamics has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

