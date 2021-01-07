Earnings results for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond last posted its earnings data on October 6th, 2020. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm earned $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.41%. The high price target for BBBY is $28.00 and the low price target for BBBY is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond does not currently pay a dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

In the past three months, Bed Bath & Beyond insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $179,355.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Bed Bath & Beyond is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY



Earnings for Bed Bath & Beyond are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond is -13.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond is -13.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

