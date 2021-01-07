Earnings results for China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Communications Construction in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for China Communications Construction.

Dividend Strength: China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Communications Construction does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Communications Construction is 16.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Communications Construction will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.99% next year. This indicates that China Communications Construction will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

In the past three months, China Communications Construction insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY



Earnings for China Communications Construction are expected to grow by 13.86% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of China Communications Construction is 2.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of China Communications Construction is 2.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 33.16. China Communications Construction has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

