ConAgra Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Conagra Brands last announced its earnings results on October 6th, 2020. The reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Conagra Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conagra Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.01%. The high price target for CAG is $41.00 and the low price target for CAG is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Conagra Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.73, Conagra Brands has a forecasted downside of 0.0% from its current price of $35.73. Conagra Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Conagra Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Conagra Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Conagra Brands is 48.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Conagra Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.31% next year. This indicates that Conagra Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Conagra Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Conagra Brands is held by insiders. 82.11% of the stock of Conagra Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Conagra Brands are expected to grow by 3.17% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Conagra Brands is 17.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Conagra Brands is 17.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.19. Conagra Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Conagra Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

