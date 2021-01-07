Earnings results for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.14.

Constellation Brands last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 7th, 2020. The reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Constellation Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.66%. The high price target for STZ is $250.00 and the low price target for STZ is $140.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Constellation Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.58, Constellation Brands has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $223.72. Constellation Brands has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Constellation Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Constellation Brands is 10.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Constellation Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.37% next year. This indicates that Constellation Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

In the past three months, Constellation Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,163,598.00 in company stock. Only 15.77% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by insiders. 71.77% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ



Earnings for Constellation Brands are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $9.13 to $9.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 40.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 40.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.34. Constellation Brands has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Constellation Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

