Earnings results for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03.

Duck Creek Technologies last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Duck Creek Technologies has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. Duck Creek Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.43%. The high price target for DCT is $53.00 and the low price target for DCT is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Duck Creek Technologies.

Dividend Strength: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Duck Creek Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

In the past three months, Duck Creek Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,634,400.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Duck Creek Technologies is held by insiders. Only 1.68% of the stock of Duck Creek Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT



Earnings for Duck Creek Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Duck Creek Technologies is -369.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Duck Creek Technologies is -369.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Duck Creek Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

