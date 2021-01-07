Earnings results for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Analyst Opinion on Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Elekta AB (publ).

Dividend Strength: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Elekta AB (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Elekta AB (publ) will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.17% next year. This indicates that Elekta AB (publ) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

In the past three months, Elekta AB (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY



Earnings for Elekta AB (publ) are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Elekta AB (publ) is 39.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of Elekta AB (publ) is 39.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 31.86. Elekta AB (publ) has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here