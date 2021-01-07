Earnings results for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Franklin Covey last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The company earned $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Covey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 7th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.48%. The high price target for FC is $30.00 and the low price target for FC is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franklin Covey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.67, Franklin Covey has a forecasted upside of 11.5% from its current price of $23.92. Franklin Covey has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Franklin Covey does not currently pay a dividend. Franklin Covey does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Franklin Covey insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,136.00 in company stock. Only 33.20% of the stock of Franklin Covey is held by insiders. 59.01% of the stock of Franklin Covey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Franklin Covey are expected to grow by 1,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Covey is -35.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Franklin Covey is -35.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franklin Covey has a PEG Ratio of 50.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franklin Covey has a P/B Ratio of 5.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

